Bengal BJP seeks Form 7 deadline extension amid violence at SDO offices

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the deadline for submission of Form 7 by at least a week, citing widespread obstruction and alleged violence during the process across several districts of the state.

Form 7 is used to raise objections to entries in the electoral rolls. Monday is the last day for its submission by electors whose names were missing in the draft rolls.

The saffron party also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of pressurising poll officials in the state to derail the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

A delegation of the state BJP comprising leaders Tapas Roy, Pratap Bandyopadhyay and Sanjay Singha met West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) Manoj Agarwal on Monday evening and alleged serious irregularities in the submission of Form 7. They claimed that incidents of violence were reported during the process in several districts.

"Many poll panel officials are stonewalling the attempts at submission by leaving office or claiming administrative preoccupation, or worse, plainly refusing to accept the Form 7. It is accordingly requested that compliance with the Commission's instructions may please be ensured," Roy, a veteran leader of the saffron camp, alleged.

"In order to allow submission of Forms 7 the deadline for submission of forms for claims and objections may be extended by at least a week," said a letter submitted to the CEO’s office by the BJP leaders.

After coming out of the CEO’s office, Roy also alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were preventing BJP members from submitting Form 7 in different districts.