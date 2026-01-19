Bengal SIR: SC directs EC to display 'logical discrepancies' list, accept documents at gram panchayat bhavans

NEW DELHI: Observing that the Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal should be transparent and not cause inconvenience, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission (EC) on Monday to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

Noting that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi directed that the offices for submitting documents and objections be set up within the panchayat bhavans or block offices and asked the West Bengal government to provide adequate manpower to the election authorities.

The court directed that the director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal shall be obligated to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem and that all the activities shall be completed smoothly.

The apex court was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, including those related to the "logical discrepancies" category.

The bench noted that notices have been issued that are broadly classified in three categories - mapped, unmapped and logical discrepancy.

The top court added that under the 'logical discrepancy' category, mismatches in father's name or parents' age, and a difference in the age of the grandparents were noticed by the authorities.

