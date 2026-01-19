BJP calls CMs, state chiefs to Delhi for party prez poll

NEW DELHI: The BJP has asked all chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, state unit presidents and other senior leaders to assemble at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday to take part in the process for the election of the party’s national president.

Although working national president Nitin Nabin is most likely to be made the party president, the BJP intends to turn his elevation into a major display of organisational unity, said party leaders familiar with the matter.

“The party has already made arrangements to appoint Nitin Nabin as national president after securing the consent of nearly all members of the electoral college, which comprises 5,078 members. However, the formal election process will be completed as per procedure,” a senior BJP leader said on Sunday. According to the notification issued by BJP national returning officer K Laxman Laxman, the nomination for the election of the party chief can be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19 and the nominations can be withdrawn by the candidates between 5 pm and 6 pm the same day.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19. The polling will be held if needed on January 20 and the name of the new elected BJP national president will be announced on the same day, the notification said.