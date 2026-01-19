Calcutta HC directs suspended TMC MLA Humayun to apply to Home Ministry for personal security

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district to apply to the Union Home Ministry for Central security personnel.

The HC also directed Humayun, who has recently floated a new political platform, Janata Unnayan Party, in the State to bear the entire costs required for the Central security men for his personal security.

The suspended Trinamool Congress legislator has been receiving security threat calls regularly from unknown callers after he formed the new political organisation JUP and laid the foundation stone of a ‘Babri’ masjid at Beldanga in Murshidabad.

It erupted into uproar in West Bengal politics, particularly ahead of assembly polls scheduled on April-May in the State.

Humayun also faced agitating people’s wrath at Beldanga on Friday when the agitators blocked the railway track and national highway (NH) 12 at Beldanga to protest against the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a local migrant worker in Jharkhand last week.

He had visited the spot to take stock of the situation.