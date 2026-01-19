Congress flags ‘forged signatures’ in bulk Form 7 submissions during Rajasthan voter roll revision

The Election Commission last Thursday extended the last date for filing claims and objections on the draft rolls of Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Puducherry and West Bengal in the ongoing SIR of voters' list to January 19.

According to the EC's earlier schedule, electors had to file till Thursday, January 15, claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls published on December 16, 2025.

Those whose names have been left out can now file claims till January 19, the EC said in its instructions.

Dotasra said, "We had already suspected that the BJP and the Election Commission would collude to extend the deadline to remove the names of people aligned with the Congress ideology from the voter list. And that's exactly what happened."

In Jhunjhunu, 13,882 Form 7 applications for name removal were received in a single day, in Mandawa, 16,276 were received, in Udaipurwati, 1,241 were received and in Khetri, 1,478 were received, he claimed.

Meanwhile, 140,000 forms have already been registered, Dotasra added.

The Rajasthan Congress chief said his party will not allow this "murder of democracy" in the state.

He urged party office-bearers, workers and booth-level agents to remain vigilant so that no legitimate vote is removed.

Dotasra claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on January 13 and stayed at the chief minister's residence, and between January 3rd and 13th, a "secret operation" took place.

"Ten to fifteen thousand fake computerised forms are printed in every assembly constituency. All MLAs and MLA candidates are called, including ministers. On the 13th, 14th, and 15th, thousands of forms are distributed in every assembly constituency to remove names from the voter list - this work is specifically targeted at those assembly constituencies where the Congress party won the election," he claimed.

Not only that, forms were distributed to remove the names of people associated with the Congress ideology, he added.

Additionally, forms were hastily distributed to remove the names of groups of people unhappy with the double-engine government and those above 60 years of age, Dotasra alleged.

"The rule book states that after the draft publication, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) can only distribute 10 forms per day, and no more - meaning the number of forms distributed until the 14th is already before you. BJP MLAs, ministers, and MLA candidates have submitted thousands of forms with forged BLO signatures to every Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). In my own constituency, 627 forms were submitted, and when they tried to submit another 2,000 forms, the SDM refused to accept them," he claimed.