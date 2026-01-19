CPI(M) keen on alliance for West Bengal polls, Congress yet to give green signal

The CPI(M) and the Congress are yet to formally begin discussions on a possible alliance in West Bengal for the upcoming elections, even as the Left party’s central committee has indicated its willingness to explore a tie-up to consolidate the anti-BJP vote, sources said.
While the CPI(M) has signalled openness to reviving its alliance with the Congress, the latter is yet to give a green signal, as there are contrasting views within the party over the political utility of such an arrangement. Sources said the Congress leadership will take the final call though the screening committee held a meeting on January 17 in Kolkata to review organisational preparedness and potential candidates. “The high command is expected to call a meeting of senior leaders soon to discuss the alliance strategy and other issues,” said a leader.
According to sources, the party's state unit is split on the issue, with West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar understood to be opposed to an alliance with the Left, arguing that the arrangement failed to deliver results in previous elections. While one section within the party believes that a tactical understanding with the CPI(M) could help revive the Congress’s shrinking electoral space in the state, sources said there is also a view that it should join hands with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
“There are differing views within the party. One section feels the alliance experiment has already been tried and failed, while another believes that without cooperation, both parties risk further marginalization. Some senior leaders are in favour of exploring an alliance with the TMC. However, the high command will take the final call after consulting all leaders,” said a Congress leader.
The CPI(M) central committee, which recently met in Thiruvananthapuram, discussed the West Bengal situation and broadly endorsed the idea of electoral coordination with the Congress to counter both the ruling TMC and the BJP. A section of leaders are also keen to include the CPI(ML) in any broader opposition front in the state.
“In Bengal, the party will work for the defeat of both the TMC and the BJP, which are trying to polarise the society. We will try to rally all the forces that are ready to work against them,” said the party in a statement issued after the central committee meeting. “Given the political reality in Bengal, we are open to discussions with like-minded secular parties. But no formal talks have begun yet,” a senior CPI(M) leader said.
Both parties are also in a bind as the CPI(M)-led LDF is in a direct contest with the Congress-led UDF in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, scheduled for April–May. Leaders of both camps fear that an alliance in West Bengal could be politically exploited by the BJP in Kerala.
Though the Congress and CPI(M) fought together in the 2021 assembly elections, both parties drew a blank.