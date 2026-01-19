CPI(M) keen on alliance for West Bengal polls, Congress yet to give green signal

The CPI(M) and the Congress are yet to formally begin discussions on a possible alliance in West Bengal for the upcoming elections, even as the Left party’s central committee has indicated its willingness to explore a tie-up to consolidate the anti-BJP vote, sources said.

While the CPI(M) has signalled openness to reviving its alliance with the Congress, the latter is yet to give a green signal, as there are contrasting views within the party over the political utility of such an arrangement. Sources said the Congress leadership will take the final call though the screening committee held a meeting on January 17 in Kolkata to review organisational preparedness and potential candidates. “The high command is expected to call a meeting of senior leaders soon to discuss the alliance strategy and other issues,” said a leader.

According to sources, the party's state unit is split on the issue, with West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar understood to be opposed to an alliance with the Left, arguing that the arrangement failed to deliver results in previous elections. While one section within the party believes that a tactical understanding with the CPI(M) could help revive the Congress’s shrinking electoral space in the state, sources said there is also a view that it should join hands with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“There are differing views within the party. One section feels the alliance experiment has already been tried and failed, while another believes that without cooperation, both parties risk further marginalization. Some senior leaders are in favour of exploring an alliance with the TMC. However, the high command will take the final call after consulting all leaders,” said a Congress leader.