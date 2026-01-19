Desire without apology: Shobhaa De on sexuality, power and silence in Indian society at JLF

“I believe for the longest time in a country like ours, which is marinated in all things sensual—whether it’s the saree we wear, our spices, our weather, our colours—everything about India once shouted sensuality. Then somewhere down the line, the British came and the party was over. What we were left with was Victorian prudery, as bland and boring as their cuisine,” said novelist and columnist Shobha De, opening her session on the second day of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

In a packed session presented by The New Indian Express, De was in conversation with politician and LGBTQ+ rights activist Anish Gawande, discussing her latest book, The Sensual Self (Aleph). The conversation dissected taboos around sensuality and sex, the many ways in which Indian society has learnt to fear, police, and misunderstand one of its most basic human impulses, and the slow erosion of human connection in an age dominated by screens.

De has been a prominent voice in Indian media since the 1970s writing and editing for magazines such as Stardust, Society, and Celebrity. She later established herself as a novelist known for her candid portrayals of socialites and sexuality in books like Socialite Evenings (1989), Starry Nights (1991), and Sultry Days (1994)—said that growing up in a middle-class Maharashtrian household, desire was never discussed. The word itself, she recalled, felt “intimidating and scary”. Even studying psychology at St Xavier’s College under Jesuit priests left little room to articulate what it meant to be 18, hormonally alive, and full of questions. Curiosity existed, but answers did not—and silence became the default position.

That silence, she said, followed her into adulthood and eventually pushed her to write The Sensual Self, one conceived as a deeply personal act of inquiry—“out of a sense of panic and self-examination”—to understand a basic human impulse.