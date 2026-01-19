'Don't help fuel terror infrastructure in our neighbourhood': Jaishankar's blunt message to Poland

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday sent a blunt message to Poland, calling on it to adopt “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and to avoid actions that could “fuel the terrorist infrastructure” in India’s neighbourhood.

The remarks seems to reflect New Delhi’s unease over a reference to Kashmir in a Poland-Pakistan joint statement issued after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s visit to Islamabad in October that went against India’s stated position on the issue.

In his televised opening remarks during talks with Sikorski in New Delhi, Jaishankar underlined India’s long-standing concerns on cross-border terrorism. “You are no stranger to our region and are certainly familiar with the long-standing challenge of cross border terrorism,” he said.

“Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood,” he added.

Jaishankar also criticised what he described as the “selective targeting” of India by Western countries over energy ties with Russia.

“In the recent past, both in New York and in Paris, I have candidly shared with you our views,” the external affairs minister said.

“I have repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today,” he added.