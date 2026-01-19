'Don't help fuel terror infrastructure in our neighbourhood': Jaishankar's blunt message to Poland

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday sent a blunt message to Poland, calling on it to adopt “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and to avoid actions that could “fuel the terrorist infrastructure” in India’s neighbourhood.
The remarks seems to reflect New Delhi’s unease over a reference to Kashmir in a Poland-Pakistan joint statement issued after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s visit to Islamabad in October that went against India’s stated position on the issue.
In his televised opening remarks during talks with Sikorski in New Delhi, Jaishankar underlined India’s long-standing concerns on cross-border terrorism. “You are no stranger to our region and are certainly familiar with the long-standing challenge of cross border terrorism,” he said.
“Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood,” he added.
Jaishankar also criticised what he described as the “selective targeting” of India by Western countries over energy ties with Russia.
“In the recent past, both in New York and in Paris, I have candidly shared with you our views,” the external affairs minister said.
“I have repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today,” he added.
Sikorski, who is also Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister, said he agreed with Jaishankar’s assessment, acknowledging the “unfairness” and “selective targeting” of India, particularly in the context of trade measures and criticism linked to India Russia relations.
The Polish leader is on a three day visit to India, less than 10 days before the European Union’s top leadership is scheduled to travel to New Delhi, giving added diplomatic weight to the talks.
Both sides highlighted the steady expansion of bilateral ties.
“We meet at a time when the world is under considerable churn,” Jaishankar said. “Our bilateral relationship has progressed steadily, but nevertheless needs constant tending.”
Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024, when ties were elevated to a strategic partnership, and said the two sides discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean technologies and digital innovation. “Poland is one of India’s largest trading partners in Central Europe,” he said.
“Our bilateral trade stands at about USD 7 billion, having grown by almost 200 per cent over the past decade,” said Jaishankar, adding that Indian investment in Poland has crossed USD 3 billion, generating significant employment.
Jaishankar also invoked the historic people -to-peoplebond symbolised by the “Dobry Maharaja”, recalling Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar, who sheltered more than 650 Polish children during World War II, calling it a “cherished link” between the two countries.