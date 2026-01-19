ECI to host 3-day global meet of election bodies with delegates from over 70 countries

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host the inaugural international meet of election management bodies (EMBs) from around the world between January 21 and 23, bringing together nearly 100 delegates from more than 70 countries.

During the three-day event, which will feature multiple thematic sessions, EMBs are expected to exchange ideas, best practices and innovations in conducting free and fair elections.

The three-day India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) will be organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

According to ECI officials, IICDEM 2026 is expected to be the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the domain of democracy and election management.

“Nearly 100 international delegates, representing over 70 countries from across the world, are expected to participate, along with representatives of international organisations, foreign missions in India, and academic and practising experts in the electoral domain,” a senior official said.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will receive the delegates and flag off the proceedings at the inaugural session on January 21.

In an official statement, the ECI said the programme features general and plenary sessions, including an EMB Leaders’ Plenary, EMB Working Group meetings and thematic discussions on global electoral challenges, model international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in electoral processes.

“As many as 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of States and Union Territories and supported by national and international academic experts, will contribute to in-depth deliberations during the conference. These discussions will also have participation from leading academic institutions, including four IITs, six IIMs, 12 National Law Universities (NLUs) and IIMC,” it said.

The ECI will also hold over 40 bilateral meetings with the EMBs to further discussions and cooperation on various challenges confronting EMBs around the world, it added. During the event, the Commission will also launch ECINET, ECI’s one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.