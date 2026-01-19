Elderly beggar at Indore’s late-night food hotspot turns out to be crorepati

BHOPAL: An elderly leprosy-affected man who has begged for years at Indore’s famed night food lane, Sarafa Chowpati, has turned out to be a crorepati, owning multiple houses, vehicles and running a thriving money-lending business.

The man, Mangilal, who is often seen moving through the crowded lane on a hand-pushed wooden board cart, reportedly owns three houses, including a three-storeyed building, a Swift Dzire car and three auto-rickshaws operated on rent.

Officials said he pooled his earnings from begging and vehicle rentals to lend money to small traders and roadside hawkers.

The revelation comes a year after Indore, the country’s cleanest city, banned begging from January 1, 2025, and announced a reward of Rs 1,000 for anyone alerting authorities about beggars.

As part of the begging eradication campaign, an official team traced and rescued Mangilal from Sarafa Chowpati.

“Acting on inputs, the beggar rescue team went to Sarafa on Saturday night and found two kids selling balloons, then it spotted Mangilal, who was moving in the crowded area on the hand-pushed trolley cart," women and child development department project officer Dinesh Mishra said on Monday.

"We had gone there searching for him in the past too, but he had managed to leave. He was rescued and questioned, after which the entire startling matter came to light,” he said.

“When questioned by our begging eradication team, Mangilal, who is aged around 60 to 65, said that though he lived with parents in a house allotted to him for being a physically challenged leprosy affected man by authorities near the Kustha Rogi Ashram in the city’s Alwasa area, he has two more houses, one of which is three-storeyed, while the other is a single-storeyed one, both in prime areas of the city," said Mishra who is the nodal officer of Indore’s begging eradication campaign.