India 'selectively targeted' on Russia-Ukraine war: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday criticised what he described as the selective targeting of India over its position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In the recent past, both in New York last September and in Paris this January, I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister was delivering opening remarks during delegation-level talks with visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, in New Delhi.

The meeting between the two ministers comes at a time when the world is witnessing significant "global churn", and Jaishankar underlined the need for closer engagement between India and Poland.

Responding to Jaishankar's remarks on tariffs, his Polish counterpart Sikoski said the tariffs imposed by the United States are leading to global trade turbulence. He also noted India's seriousness in expanding relations with Europe, which has also been targeted by the US administration of President Donald Trump.