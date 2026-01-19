India, UAE seal LNG deal as they eye strategic defence pact and $200 billion trade target

NEW DELHI: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to deepen their strategic partnership, setting an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade to $200 billion within six years, as well as securing an LNG deal and moving towards the signing of a formal Strategic Defence Partnership agreement in the near future.

The decisions were announced after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi, underscoring the expanding scope of ties spanning trade, defence, energy, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions,” Modi said in a post on X ahead of the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters the two sides had agreed to elevate defence cooperation to a new level. “India and the UAE will be signing a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework Agreement in the near future,” he said, adding that discussions covered defence industrial collaboration, advanced technologies, training and interoperability.

The visit comes at a sensitive moment in West Asia, with US President Donald Trump preparing to roll out Phase II of the Gaza Peace Plan, lending added geopolitical significance to the high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the two leaders welcomed the “robust growth” in trade following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022.