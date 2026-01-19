Insider track | Delhi watches, Bengal worries

Space, shrinking roles not included

As ministries migrate from Shastri Bhawan to the sleek new Common Central Secretariat, not everyone is celebrating the move. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is packing up, but the Press Information Bureau finds itself without a dedicated home. A new policy envisions just one Chief of Media Communication per ministry, absorbing what was once PIB’s domain. PIB officers, however, argue their role goes far beyond issuing press notes. They handle operations, coordination, and administration, work that doesn’t vanish with a name change. Now, they may have to borrow space at the National Media Centre when needed. It’s a familiar bureaucratic paradox: responsibilities remain intact, but the space to perform them quietly disappears.

A Slovak accent in fluent Hindi

Diplomats who speak local languages are rare enough to be memorable, and rarer still when they speak them well. Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian’s fluent Hindi has earned him admiration in Delhi’s diplomatic and social circles. In India since March 2022, but connected to the country for nearly fifteen years, Maxian studied international trade at IIFT and previously served in the Slovak Embassy’s commercial wing. Hindi speeches at national day events and New Year messages come naturally to him, not as token gestures. He often calls India his second home, and it shows. In a profession built on protocol, his comfort with language stands out, quietly proving that diplomacy works best when it listens, learns, and speaks back.

Advani-Joshi’s ballot blocker

If the BJP holds its full-time national president election on January 20, veterans Lal Kishan Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi may miss the voting drama. Not age, not health, but paperwork trips them. Both sit on the BJP Council from Delhi, yet the state unit’s election isn’t finished. So, Delhi’s National Council nominees remain unelected, keeping the duo out of the Electoral College. If the working president, Nitin Nabin, cruises to an uncontested victory, no vote is needed. But a contest would silence the founders. Both currently sit on the party’s advisory board. It is an awkward twist, quietly buzzing through Lutyens’ corridors.