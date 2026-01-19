Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya continues to protest against mistreatment by police at Prayagraj Magh Mela

LUCKNOW: At the Prayagraj Magh Mela, a controversy erupted after Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati started a sit-in protest against alleged mistreatment at the hands of Mela police authorities on Mauni Amavasya on Sunday.

The seer continued to stage the protest on Monday as well, seeking an apology from the police administration.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand staged the sit-in near Sangam Vapsi Marg to protest against the police action of stopping his palki and his disciples from heading towards Sangam for Snan.

The police had stopped the procession as the VIP snan was not permitted on the day. The disciples of Shankaracharya demanded that the mela officials escort Swami Ji for Snan under a fixed protocol.

As per the local sources, on a day when more than 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati arrived on a chariot with a large number of followers in tow to take a holy dip at the Sangam, and was hence stopped by the Mela police.

According to Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey, the seer was attempting to enter the bathing ghat with around 200-250 followers without taking permission.

He had even broken a barricade at Bridge Number 2, said the cop.