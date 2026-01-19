Lucknow Diary | Bahubali may contest ’29 polls from Ayodhya

No. of women/1k men drops from 877 to 824

The SIR of UP’s rolls has come up with a depressing data regarding gender ratio. The number of women per 1000 men has come down from 877 to 824. As per Census 2011, UP’s gender ratio was 911. The number of women voters has come down from approximately 7.22 crore to around 5.67 crore, a reduction of about 1.54 crore, or 21.4%. Male voters saw a comparatively lower dip of 16.3%, from roughly 8.23 crore to 6.88 crore, resulting in a net decrease of around 1.34 crore. A key indicator involves over 59% drop in the number of women aged 25 years and above whose EPICs listed their father’s name rather than husband’s or other details.

Lucknow to get north India’s 1st water metro

Lucknow could soon become the first city in north India to have a water metro. An expert committee of the transport department is preparing a technical feasibility report for the project. In its initial study, the panel found a 6km stretch between Lal Pul and Gomti barrage navigable with the required depth and breadth of the river. A transport dept officials said that it would carry at least 50 passengers in one ride, operating on rechargeable batteries and would be environmentally friendly. People can use this metro both for commuting and tourism purpose, he added. The department is working with Kochi Metro on the project.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com