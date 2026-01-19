Mulayam’s son Prateek Yadav accuses wife Aparna of 'ruining family'; says he will seek divorce

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav on Monday alleged that his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav, a BJP leader, has ruined his family ties and he would seek a divorce at the earliest.

Aparna Yadav is currently the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, Prateek Yadav described Aparna Yadav as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by the pursuit of fame and influence.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek Yadav wrote.