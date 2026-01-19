Old generation should step aside when things start running smoothly: Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday pitched for the next generation taking important responsibilities and the old generation stepping aside when things start running smoothly.

Gadkari was addressing a press conference in Nagpur about the Advantage Vidarbha-Khasdar Audhyogik Mahotsav, conceptualised by him and organised by Ashish Kale, president of the Association for Industrial Development (AID).

Gadkari said Kale has involved the young generation in the Advantage Vidarbha initiative. “I believe that gradually, the generation should also change.”

“Ashish's father is my friend. Now we should be gradually made to retire and the responsibility be given to the new generation, and when the vehicle starts running smoothly, then we should withdraw and do some other work,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari, who is AID's chief mentor, said this is the third year of Advantage Vidarbha expo, being held in Nagpur from February 6 to 8.

There are very good entrepreneurs in Vidarbha region in various sectors, Gadkari said. The objective of the three-day event is to establish Vidarbha as a strong and emerging growth hub on India’s industrial map, he added.

Gadkari also emphasised on the importance of Industrial sector, agriculture and allied sectors and service sector for the development of any region.

The Advantage Vidarbha expo will feature participation of industries from sectors such as textiles, plastics, minerals, coal, aviation, logistics, IT, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence, real estate, renewable energy, and startups.