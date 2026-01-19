Pilot association, public slam 'paltry' fine levied on IndiGo for flight disruptions

NEW DELHI: The penalty of Rs 22.2 crore levied on India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the massive flight disruptions in December 2025 has not gone down well with the country’s leading pilot association as well as the public.

While the aviation regulator defended its decision, saying it was the highest penalty it has ever levied on any airline, top officials confided that it was indeed a paltry sum.

The inquiry panel by DGCA made public its report on Saturday.

President of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) Captain C S Randhawa told TNIE, “The DGCA should have taken stringent action against IndiGo and made an example of it for other airlines so that none of them cause such inconvenience to the public in the future. Instead, they have been so lenient with it.”

The sum of Rs 22.2 crore is too little for IndiGo, he observed.

Recalling the instance of Southwest Airlines, Captain Randhawa said the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) had in December 2023 levied a fine of 140 million US dollars (11,620 crore rupees as per market rate that year) against the airline after it ruined the travel plans of 20 lakh passengers during the Christmas and New Year period in 2022.

“Most of the sum was directed towards consumer compensation,” he pointed out.