Presiding officers’ meet to stress tech use for legislature

LUCKNOW: The 86th All-India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) will be held in Lucknow for three days from January 19 to deliberate on legislative traditions and strengthening democratic values. The 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures and Legislative Councils will also be held from at the UP legislature.

Presiding officers, secretaries and eminent representatives from legislatures across the country will deliberate on legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions, conduct of the House, good governance and other contemporary legislative issues during the synchronous conferences, officials said.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and UP Governor Smt Anandiben Patel. At AIPOC, UP Assembly where Speaker Satish Mahana will present the welcome address.

The conference is being held a few days after the conclusion of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers, which took place at Parliament’s Samvidhan Sadan from January 15 to 16 with the participation of more than 60 delegates from across Commonwealth countries. Official sources said UP Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh will deliver the vote of thanks at the inaugural session.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, will also address the gathering. “The topics to be discussed include leveraging technology for transparent, efficient and citizen-centric legislative processes, capacity building of legislators to enhance efficiency, strengthening democratic governance; and improving the accountability of the legislature to the public,” an official statement said.