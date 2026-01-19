Punjab mother questions anti-drug drive, claims she lost six sons to 'chitta'; police say five were 'alcoholics'

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government’s Yudh Nashe Virudh campaign has come under scrutiny after a mother from Ludhiana claimed that all six of her sons died due to the drug chitta over the past 13 years, while the police maintain that five of the deaths were due to alcoholism and related illnesses and only one was linked to drugs.

The woman’s youngest son, 20-year-old Jasvir Singh, was found dead near a canal a few days ago. The grieving mother, Shinder Kaur of Sherewal village in Ludhiana district, now lives with her daughter-in-law and grandson.

Recounting a decade of unimaginable losses, Kaur, who survives on a widow’s pension of Rs 1,500 per month given by the state government, said she has been cremating her sons for the past 13 years. She lost her husband, Mukhtyar Singh, in 2012 in a road accident, as he was a drunkard.

Kaur said her first son, 34-year-old Kulwant Singh, died due to drugs in 2013. In March 2021, she lost another son, Gurdeep Singh. In July the same year, Jaswant Singh died.

In January 2022, Raju Singh passed away, followed by Baljeet Singh in March 2023. Now, her youngest son Jasvir Singh’s body was found in Sidhwan Bet. She alleged that he died due to a drug overdose.

Criticising the state government’s Yudh Nashe Virudh campaign, Kaur said,

“Those selling drugs are apprehended but are later released. The sale of ‘chitta’ is going on unchecked. Our request is that authorities should take action against such peddlers. Thus other families are saved from this pain. We lost our family due to the drug menace.”

Out of the six sons, two were married and four were unmarried. Jaswant Singh and Raju Singh were married. The family lives in a three-room house in the village.