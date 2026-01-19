Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal lodges FIR over fake letter attributed to him

GUWAHATI: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that an FIR had been lodged with the police over a “forged letter,” falsely attributed to him.

The letter, dated January 15 and addressed to the BJP national president, cited “serious” ground situation and called for “course correction” ahead of Assam elections expected this April. It raised issues related to governance, corruption, law and order, unemployment, price rise, and misuse of power.

“I am writing this letter with a deep sense of responsibility and concern regarding the prevailing political and administrative situation in Assam. As someone closely connected to the ground realities of the state, I feel it is my duty to place before you an honest assessment of the growing public anger and the serious challenges facing the party ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections,” the letter read.

Sonowal said it came to his notice that the miscreants were circulating a forged letter, bearing his official letterhead and fake signature, with malicious intent.

“This constitutes a serious criminal offence involving forgery, impersonation, and misuse of official government identity, apparently aimed at spreading misinformation and discrediting a constitutional authority,” he posted on X.

Stating that an FIR has been lodged, he stated that law enforcement agencies had been requested to investigate the case on priority and take strict legal action against those responsible.

“The said letter and its contents are completely fake and fabricated. The public and media are advised not to rely on or circulate such fraudulent material and to verify information only through official sources,” the post further read.

Sonowal served as the Assam Chief Minister from 2016-21.