233-year-old Valmiki Ramayana manuscript handed over for display at Ayodhya Ram Temple

NEW DELHI: The Vice Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, Professor Shrinivasa Varakhedi, has handed over a rare 233-year-old Valmiki Ramayana manuscript to Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML).

Mr Misra is also the Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, which is overseeing the redevelopment of the International Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya.

After due authentication, the manuscript will be placed on the premises of the Ram Temple for public viewing by devotees.

The Committee has planned to collect authenticated versions of the Ramayana in different languages, to be kept at one level of the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum).

It will soon invite individuals possessing rare manuscripts to donate them to the Committee. The copy gifted by the university was sent to Ayodhya on Monday.

Mr Misra said that securing the rare manuscript is a landmark event. “Donation of this rare manuscript of Valmiki Ramayana to Ram Katha Sangrahalaya at Ayodhya is a landmark moment for the devotees of Rama and the temple complex at Ayodhya,” he said.