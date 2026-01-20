Ahead of Budget session, Omar discusses security of UT with Shah in Delhi

NEW DELHI: On a day when a search operation continued to hunt down holed up terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar, CM Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here to discuss a range of important issues concerning the UT.

Also, the meeting was held in the backdrop of the upcoming budget for the year 2026-27, which will be presented in Lok Sabha on February 1.

Even as authorities claimed the meeting as a routine affair, it assumed significance in many ways, including the security concerns and economic boost for the UT, which have been the key focus areas for both the Centre and the UT administration.

Confirming that he met the Home Minister, the Office of the Chief Minister, J&K, through its ‘X’ handle, said, “Chief Minister today met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss various matters concerning Jammu & Kashmir.”

Sources said that the two leaders discussed issues pertaining to governance, security, development and the overall political and administrative situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

While specific details of the deliberations were not officially disclosed, the meeting is being seen as significant in the context of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination between the Centre and the UT’s elected government.

The sources indicated that the discussion might have covered key areas such as law and order, security arrangements, developmental initiatives, central assistance and the smooth functioning of administrative set up in J&K.

Focus on infra projects

The meeting also comes amid renewed focus on accelerating infrastructure projects, improving public service delivery and addressing long-standing public concerns in the region.