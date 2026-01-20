Arsenic found in unclaimed sweets that killed three in MP, police suspect 'targeted poisoning'

BHOPAL: Unclaimed pedas (sweets) whose consumption allegedly led to three deaths in four days in the Junnardeo area of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district contained abnormally high levels of arsenic, raising police suspicion of “targeted poisoning”.

The deaths include a Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) chowkidar, an elderly man and his married granddaughter.

Analysis of samples of the cashew nut-laced pedas at the food department’s laboratory in Indore revealed the presence of abnormally high quantities of arsenic, which is highly toxic.

“Based on the report from the Indore lab, the police in Chhindwara suspect that the arsenic was mixed in the sweets for the suspected targeted poisoning. But it’s still not clear whether the PHED chowkidar Dasaru Yaduvanshi (50), or 72-year-old Sunder Lal Kathuria and his young granddaughter Khushboo were the actual targets,” local police station in-charge Rakesh Baghel told TNIE on Tuesday.

However, sources associated with the ongoing investigation said the needle of suspicion is slowly pointing towards the possibility of someone close to the Kathuria family, which runs a tea stall near the PHED office, being behind the alleged “targeted poisoning”.