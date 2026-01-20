Assam CM inaugurates Dhubri solar power project

NEW DELHI: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the 70 MW Dhubri Solar Power Project of SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL).

State Power Minister Prasanta Phukan was also present at the event.

The project was awarded to SGEL on February 16, 2023, through a tariff-based competitive bidding process at a tariff of `3.92 per unit. It is designed to generate around 141 million units of electricity in its first year, operating at a capacity utilisation factor of 23 per cent. Over a period of 25 years, the project is expected to achieve a cumulative generation of nearly 3,230 million units.

SJVN Chairman Bhupender Gupta said the project became a reality due to the support of the Assam government and guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually laid the foundation stone on March 4, 2024. He also acknowledged the support of Union Ministers Manohar Lal and Pralhad Joshi, adding that the Dhubri project and other SJVN initiatives in the region will contribute significantly to India’s energy security.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), SJVN, said the Dhubri project will strengthen Assam’s renewable energy portfolio by supplying clean and green electricity, while also generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for local communities. The Dhubri project is Assam’s first large-scale solar power project, with engineering, procurement and construction costs estimated at `367.44 crore.