Birla concerned over less time given to functioning of state legislatures

LUCKNOW: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and expressed serious concern over the declining time devoted to the functioning of State Legislatures.
Delivering the keynote address, Birla said legislatures are the primary forums through which the aspirations and voices of the people reach the government for resolution. “In this context, the declining time devoted to the functioning of State Legislatures is a matter of concern for all,” he said.
Emphasising the need for proper debate and discussion, Birla underlined the importance of ensuring a fixed, adequate duration for legislative proceedings. “The longer the House functions, the more meaningful, serious, and outcome-oriented discussions will emerge in the larger interest of parliamentary democracy and people’s interests,” he remarked.
The Conference began with a welcome address by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, who also read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the gathering. Addressing the Conference, Birla asserted that the conduct of a Presiding Officer must rise above party politics, remain completely impartial, and also appear impartial. He reiterated, “It is essential to ensure a fixed and adequate time for the functioning of State Legislatures.”
Birla said that in the age of modern information and communication technology and social media, the conduct of public representatives is under constant public scrutiny, making adherence to parliamentary decorum and discipline more vital than ever. Maintaining the credibility of the House, he added, is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.
Highlighting the importance of the Conference, Birla said such platforms promote cooperation among democratic institutions, strengthen coordination, and make governance more effective. “It is only through the Legislature that the voice of the people reaches the government,” he said, adding that dialogue and deliberation have proved parliamentary democracy to be the best democratic tradition.