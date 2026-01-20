Birla concerned over less time given to functioning of state legislatures

LUCKNOW: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and expressed serious concern over the declining time devoted to the functioning of State Legislatures.

Delivering the keynote address, Birla said legislatures are the primary forums through which the aspirations and voices of the people reach the government for resolution. “In this context, the declining time devoted to the functioning of State Legislatures is a matter of concern for all,” he said.

Emphasising the need for proper debate and discussion, Birla underlined the importance of ensuring a fixed, adequate duration for legislative proceedings. “The longer the House functions, the more meaningful, serious, and outcome-oriented discussions will emerge in the larger interest of parliamentary democracy and people’s interests,” he remarked.