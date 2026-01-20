CBSE insists on full-time mental health, career counsellors for every 500 students

NEW DELHI: In a significant move concerning the psychological health of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised norms on counselling services, making it mandatory for affiliated schools to significantly strengthen their mental health and career guidance systems.

In a notification issued on Monday, it asked all such secondary and senior secondary schools to appoint wellness teachers (socio-emotional counsellors) and career counsellors on a full-time basis.

Schools must now appoint one counsellor and wellness teacher and one career counsellor for every 500 students in Classes IX to XII. This means that a school with strength of 1,500 students will need to appoint at least three such counsellors. The earlier provision of allowing schools with fewer than 300 students to continue with such counsellors on a part-time basis will continue.

All counsellors are required to undergo 50 hours of capacity-building programmes prescribed by the board, covering psycho-social counselling and career counselling, in an effort to standardise quality across schools. The board has also mandated counsellors to have academic training in psychology, social work, or school counselling and social-emotional learning.