DK police seize 106 kg ganja hidden in vegetable goods vehicle

The police then questioned the driver of the goods vehicle, who identified himself as Abdul Sadiq (37), also a resident of Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk. A detailed inspection of the vegetable laden goods vehicle revealed that ganja had been concealed inside. The police recovered 73 bundles of ganja weighing a total of over 106 kg. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 53.03 lakh.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that the ganja was being transported for sale in Kerala, Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district. The police seized the ganja, both vehicles used for transportation, and two mobile phones found in the possession of the accused. Both individuals were taken into custody for further legal action.

A case has been registered at the Puttur rural police station under Crime No. 09/2026, invoking Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said this was the first incident in recent times in which ganja was found being trafficked by concealing it in a vegetable-laden goods vehicle. He added that an investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband.