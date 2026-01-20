ED shares fresh evidence in alleged Rs 366 crore MAWS corruption case with TN government

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has shared fresh information with the Tamil Nadu government in connection with an alleged Rs 366 crore money laundering and corruption racket involving transfers and appointments of officials and engineers in the Municipal Administration, Water Supply and Sanitation (MAWS) department, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency has sent a letter in this context to the State Chief Secretary and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, seeking the registration of a police FIR against Minister K N Nehru and some others allegedly linked to him.

Earlier, in October and December last year, the agency had written two separate letters to the State government authorities, alleging “widespread” corruption in MAWS tenders and recruitments and linking Nehru to these charges.

The minister had then defended himself, saying he was being continuously targeted by the ED in a bid to defame him and that he would legally face the charges.

Through a note dated October 27, the agency stated that it had provided evidence of bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh being collected from each candidate.

The agency also said it had provided details of about 150 candidates whose information was found in the phones of close associates of K N Nehru and sought investigations into the appointment of about 2,500 candidates.

The ED also sent another letter on December 3, 2024, relating to alleged manipulation and corruption in government contracts and works of MAWS.

“Through the said report, evidence related to tender rigging or manipulation and corruption in government contracts ranging from 7.5% to 15% was provided. Direct evidence relating to the collection of Rs 1,020 crore in bribes was also provided. Both the said notes and the evidences stated therein dealt with specific areas of corruption in MAWS,” the agency stated.

Nehru had condemned the ED and alleged that it had joined the ranks of opposition parties that cannot tolerate the achievements of the DMK and was hence “continuously targeting” him to “defame” him.

The probe was initiated by the ED on the basis of a CBI FIR which was later quashed, and the ED case fell through as the predicate offence was closed. The accused in the bank “fraud” case repaid the loan through a one time settlement, officials said.