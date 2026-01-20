Four years after flood rescue, two rhino calves moved to Kaziranga for release

GUWAHATI: Two flood-rescued male rhino calves were on Tuesday translocated from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) to a pre-release enclosure at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, marking a crucial step towards their return to the wild.

The calves had been under intensive care at the CWRC for over four years. When rescued during floods, they were aged about four to six weeks.

According to the CWRC, the park authorities followed internationally accepted conservation translocation protocols. After obtaining the requisite permissions from the Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, a site selection committee was constituted to identify locations ideally suited for pre-release enclosures.

“Thereafter, the rhinos were moved to a pre-release enclosure, where they would be habituated to living under wild conditions before their final release to roam freely in the park,” the CWRC said.

Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, Centre-in-Charge, CWRC, told this newspaper that the calves would be released into the wild after about two months.