In a first, Lok Sabha to launch digital attendance system to ensure presence of MPs during Budget session

Birla also noted that the proceedings of Parliament have gone digital and that the use of AI is being widely tested to ensure 100 per cent accurate results in real-time translation and other related parliamentary work. Regarding the impeachment brought against Justice Verma, Birla said that once the report of the expert committee is received, further steps will be taken. On whether impeachment proceedings would come up during the Budget Session, he said it was not possible to say anything at this stage.

Ahead of the Budget session, Birla also urged the Opposition to participate and engage in debate in the House. He said that merely raising slogans is not a solution to any problem or issue. On the possible stand of the Opposition during the Budget session, Birla said that he wants the House to function. “The Opposition should present its views in the discussion and the Opposition leaders can express their views in the motion of thanks on the President's address,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Birla on Tuesday said that the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly appears to be a “symbol of vibrant democracy” and credited Speaker Satish Mahana for adopting good practices in the country’s largest legislative assembly. Addressing participants on the second day of the conference, he said that the experiences of elected representatives, particularly those with notable professional achievements such as doctors, engineers and chartered accountants, have been effectively utilised, and that the experiences of various professional groups have been put to good use.

Birla also said that best practices, traditions, changes in rules, participation in democracy and new experiments undertaken by legislative assemblies are inspiring, and that all these were shared for discussion at the conference. He emphasised the need to set examples in the functioning of legislative institutions.

The second day of the conference featured deliberations on three key themes: leveraging technology for transparent, efficient and citizen-centric legislative processes; capacity building of legislators; and enhancing the efficiency and accountability of legislatures towards the people. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh inaugurated the conference on the second day and spoke about various initiatives.