‘It was always about balance, not good vs evil’

JAIPUR: On the final morning of the 19th Jaipur Literature Festival, mythological reteller Anand Neelakantan unveiled his latest book, ‘Mahishasura: The Legend of Kumarikandam.’ Unlike his past works that were retellings of the Puranas, this one ventures into science fiction.

Set 70,000 years ago in the lost archipelago of Kumarikandam, the book reimagines the goddess Devi as a warrior queen fighting an alien-created Mahishasura in an intergalactic war. The novel marks the first instalment of ‘The Devi Series.’ One of his motivations, he explained during the discussion with author Mridula Ramesh, was to bridge the gap between the Sanskrit Puranas and the lesser-discussed Tamil mythologies. “I thought—why not bring in the great legend of Kumari Kandam? It’s a myth with resonance across cultures, not just India.”

World-building, Neelakantan emphasised, has long been central to his works that span from Ajaya, the story of Mahabharata from Duryodahana’s perspective, and Queen of Mahismati from the world of Bahubali. With Mahishasura, however, he deliberately pushed himself into science fiction. “My children are fans of Marvel. They used to tell me Indian mythology isn’t interesting for Gen Z.” The novel’s universe includes artificial intelligence, advanced warfare and alien beings, all anchored in ideas drawn from Indian philosophical traditions.