EU, India close to sealing 'mother of all' free trade deal, says von der Leyen

India and the European Union are nearing a "historic" free trade agreement that would create a market of about two billion people and accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, amid renewed tariff pressure from the US.

European Council President Antonio Costa and von der Leyen will visit India from January 25–27 as chief guests at Republic Day celebrations and for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two sides are set to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement at the India-EU summit on January 27.

In an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen said Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century.

"I will travel to India. There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP," she said in a televised address.

"And, crucially, that would provide a first-mover advantage for Europe with one of the world's fastest growing and most dynamic continents. Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century," von der Leyen said.

"From Latin America to the Indo Pacific and far beyond, Europe will always choose the world. And the world is ready to choose Europe," she said.