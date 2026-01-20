Noida techie's nose clogged with mud, water in chest, autopsy reveals

The autopsy report of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Sector 150, Noida, revealed that his nose was blocked with mud and water, and there was water in his lungs and chest, according to media reports.

The report is said to have cited the cause of death as asphyxia due to ante-mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest.

The Noida-based software engineer was returning to his residence at Tata Eureka Park in Sector 150 from his Gurugram office late on January 16. Amid dense winter fog that reduced visibility to near zero, his Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara veered off the road and plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a vacant plot.

According to the victim’s family, Yuvraj managed to climb out of the partially submerged car and stood atop its roof, screaming for help for nearly two hours before he drowned.

His father subsequently submitted a police complaint alleging that residents of Sector 150 had repeatedly requested the Noida Authority to install barricades and reflectors near the drain, but no action was taken. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged.

The family alleged serious administrative lapses, saying the “lack of divers” cost Yuvraj his life. “The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter,” the victim’s father told media persons.

“My son was struggling to save himself. He was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for two hours to save his life,” he recalled, demanding strict action and better safety arrangements to prevent similar incidents.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a probe by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed it to submit a comprehensive report within five days.

The Greater Noida Police on Sunday registered an FIR against real estate companies MZ Wiztown Planners Private Limited and Lotus Greens Construction Private Limited. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), including culpable homicide, causing death by negligence, and endangering life and personal safety, have been invoked against them.