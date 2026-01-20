One killed in clashes in Assam’s Kokrajhar; RAF deployed, Internet services suspended

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out between members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, prompting the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the temporary suspension of mobile internet services.

The violence followed an incident late on Monday night when a vehicle carrying three Bodo men allegedly hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost.

The three occupants were reportedly assaulted by nearby villagers, the vehicle was set on fire, and one person died in the incident.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday as members of both communities blocked the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, burnt tyres, and set fire to a few houses. A government office was also torched, and the Karigaon police outpost was attacked, officials said.

The RAF has been deployed in the area to contain the situation and prevent further deterioration of law and order. The state government temporarily suspended mobile data services in Kokrajhar as well as adjoining Chirang. However, voice calls and broadband services through fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the period.

A notification issued by the state’s Home Department said the government received a report from the Kokrajhar District Magistrate regarding the serious law and order situation.

The state government appealed to people to exercise restraint and to not take law into their hands.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was away in Switzerland, said in a social media post that he had been in constant touch with senior officials of the state government. He appealed to people to help the government maintain peace and tranquillity.

Pramod Boro, former Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, expressed anguish over the incident. He appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace. “I also urge the district administration to ensure foolproof security for every citizen so people can live without fear and feel fully secure in their own area,” he said.