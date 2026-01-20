Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for tenth consecutive month

NEW DELHI: With a few days still remaining in the current restriction period, Pakistan on Tuesday night extended the ban on its airspace for Indian aircraft up to February 24 (5.29 am), marking the tenth consecutive monthly extension. India is expected to reciprocate in kind.

The present closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian aircraft was to expire on January 24 at 5.29 am.

The fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority states that the restriction applies to all India-registered aircraft, as well as any aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines or operators, including military flights.

Pakistan had closed its airspace to India for one month on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India responded in kind. Since then, both countries have extended the closure through monthly NOTAMs.

Airlines in both countries are suffering losses due to the circuitous routes they are presently forced to take.