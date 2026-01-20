Plum post for babu ‘shunted’ out of Indore

BHOPAL: Opposition Congress has questioned the appointment of 2014 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dilip Kumar Yadav, as the MD of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation. Yadav, was given the plum assignment in the state (which is counted among the top Indian states with major tourist attractions) on Sunday evening, a fortnight after being removed as the municipal commissioner of Indore, in the wake of deaths of residents due to contaminated water supply in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

“After the deaths of innocent people in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, a series of actions were initiated by the CM Dr Mohan Yadav, including the removal of municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav. The same official has now been given the plum assignment as MD of state tourism corporation.

This suggests that it was not the faulty system of the Indore Municipal Corporation, which supplied contaminated water, leading to 24 deaths so far. Instead rewarding of the 2014 batch IAS officer with plum posting suggests that maybe the residents of Bhagirathpura ended lives on their own by arranging and drinking poisonous water,” state Congress president Jitu Patwari said in Bhopal on Monday.