Police warn Pahalgam tourism stakeholders against taking visitors to off-limits areas as winter footfall rises

SRINAGAR: With tourist inflow to the Valley picking up after recent spells of snowfall in the upper reaches, including the resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam, police have advised tourism stakeholders in Pahalgam against taking visitors to unsafe or off-limits locations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Amritpal Singh, on Monday held a coordination meeting with hotel owners, taxi and pony operators, ATV bikers and other tourism stakeholders in Pahalgam to strengthen tourist safety during the winter season.

During the meeting, the SSP stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring a safe and secure environment for visitors.

He directed them to maintain proper records of all guests, ensure the safety and security of tourists at all times, and refrain from using drones in restricted or sensitive areas.

“Do not take tourists to unsafe or off-limits locations,” the SSP advised the tourism stakeholders.

He also pressed for the timely submission of Form C with complete and correct details to Police Station Pahalgam.

The SSP said compliance would be closely monitored and appreciated the cooperation of the stakeholders.

