Punjab cabinet approves Rs 68.50 per quintal subsidy on sugarcane, highest in country

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved direct subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal out of the fixed State Agreed Price (SAP) for sugarcane growers, offering the highest sugarcane price in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers which also delivered a series of significant approvals spanning healthcare reform, public fitness initiatives and urban governance, underlining a decisive, outcomes-driven policy push by the government.

The Chief Minister’s Office stated that the subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal will be paid directly to sugarcane farmers on behalf of private sugar mills for the crushing season 2025–26. Punjab already offers the highest SAP for sugarcane in the country at Rs 416 per quintal, reflecting an increase of Rs 15 from the previous year.

As part of the Punjab government’s sustained focus on public health and wellness, the Cabinet also approved the creation of 1,000 additional posts of Yoga Trainers under the ‘CM di Yogshala’ project. It was stated that a budgetary provision of Rs 35 crore will be made for this initiative during the financial year 2026–27, aimed at promoting a healthy and fit Punjab.

In another key decision to strengthen healthcare services, the Cabinet approved the complete transfer of Civil Hospitals at village Badal in Muktsar district, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran district, Community Health Centre Jalalabad, and the Tertiary Care Centre in Fazilka district to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

The transfer will enable residents of these areas to access improved treatment and diagnostic services, leveraging the university’s advanced medical infrastructure and expertise.