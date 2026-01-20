Punjab police launch 'Operation Parhar' to dismantle gangster networks across state

CHANDIGARH: In a major push to dismantle the “ecosystem” of organised crime, the Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a 72-hour operation, codenamed Operation Parhar, targeting the networks of high-profile gangsters operating from foreign soil and their associates in the state.

The action is aimed at breaking weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks linked to crime syndicates. As part of the operation, around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed to carry out raids at about 2,000 locations across Punjab, targeting 60 identified gangsters based abroad, 1,200 of their associates in the state, and around 600 houses belonging to their family members, along with hundreds of suspected hideouts.

Addressing the media, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, flanked by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, Additional DGP and Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Promod Ban, and IGP (Headquarters) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, said, “We have mapped the intricate networks of these syndicates, and our teams are acting on specific intelligence. Raids are being conducted at about 2,000 locations across the state by 12,000 police personnel targeting 1,200 identified associates of these criminals and 600 houses of gangsters’ family members and hundreds of hideouts. The operation also extends to other regions where these gangsters operate.”

“We will not leave any place for gangsters in Punjab. The goal is to make the state completely gangster-free by dismantling their entire ecosystem,” Yadav said, adding that there was no time limit for the campaign and it would continue relentlessly until the objective was achieved. “The approach will be professional, with targeted strikes against gangsters and their networks,” he said.

Explaining the scope of the operation, Yadav said, “Financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains, communication networks. We are committed to bust the entire ecosystem of gangsters. There will be zero tolerance for their aiders and abetters.” He added that the Punjab Police would not hesitate to conduct raids in other states to arrest suspects linked to these syndicates.