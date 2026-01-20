Punjab police launch 'Operation Parhar' to dismantle gangster networks across state
CHANDIGARH: In a major push to dismantle the “ecosystem” of organised crime, the Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a 72-hour operation, codenamed Operation Parhar, targeting the networks of high-profile gangsters operating from foreign soil and their associates in the state.
The action is aimed at breaking weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks linked to crime syndicates. As part of the operation, around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed to carry out raids at about 2,000 locations across Punjab, targeting 60 identified gangsters based abroad, 1,200 of their associates in the state, and around 600 houses belonging to their family members, along with hundreds of suspected hideouts.
Addressing the media, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, flanked by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, Additional DGP and Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Promod Ban, and IGP (Headquarters) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, said, “We have mapped the intricate networks of these syndicates, and our teams are acting on specific intelligence. Raids are being conducted at about 2,000 locations across the state by 12,000 police personnel targeting 1,200 identified associates of these criminals and 600 houses of gangsters’ family members and hundreds of hideouts. The operation also extends to other regions where these gangsters operate.”
“We will not leave any place for gangsters in Punjab. The goal is to make the state completely gangster-free by dismantling their entire ecosystem,” Yadav said, adding that there was no time limit for the campaign and it would continue relentlessly until the objective was achieved. “The approach will be professional, with targeted strikes against gangsters and their networks,” he said.
Explaining the scope of the operation, Yadav said, “Financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains, communication networks. We are committed to bust the entire ecosystem of gangsters. There will be zero tolerance for their aiders and abetters.” He added that the Punjab Police would not hesitate to conduct raids in other states to arrest suspects linked to these syndicates.
The DGP said proceeds of crime would be closely scrutinised and properties linked to gangsters would be attached, on the lines of action taken against drug smugglers. A dedicated helpline, 93946 93946, has also been launched for the public to share information or lodge complaints related to gangster activities and threats. “The helpline will be operational round the clock, and the identity of informers will be kept confidential,” he said.
Yadav also warned of strict internal accountability, saying, “Any police official found assisting gangsters will be treated as a gangster themselves.” He reiterated zero tolerance for extortion calls. On questions about political links, he said, “So far, no connection between politicians and gangsters has been found.”
He announced the formation of a specialised Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), to be headed by IG (Counter Intelligence) Ashish Chaudhary, who recently returned to the state police after serving with the National Investigation Agency. “This dedicated unit will focus exclusively on building extradition cases. Of the 60 identified gangsters operating from abroad, Red Corner Notices (RCN) have already been issued against 23. This unit is tasked with ensuring RCNs are issued against the remaining fugitives within three months,” he said.
Yadav said sustained action in recent years had led to the arrest of 925 gangsters in 2025 alone. “Punjab Police will nab the miscreants from any nook, in or outside the country, and make them face the law,” he said.
Referring to the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, he said 31,527 FIRs had been registered so far and 45,251 accused arrested. “Along with tackling the drug problem, tackling gangsters has been a top priority of the state government,” Yadav said.