Rajasthan: Congress flags 45L ‘absent’ voters in SIR

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP in Rajasthan was attempting to ‘fraudulently’ remove from the electoral rolls the names of voters who support the Opposition party. It also demanded a forensic probe of forms used for the removal of electors in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference in the Capital, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the final draft list published after the SIR of rolls showed that 45 lakh people were found to be “absent, shifted, or deceased”, and objections were then invited until January15.

“Until January 3, there was no chaos, and the entire system was running smoothly. However, on January 3, BJP leader B L Santosh visited Rajasthan, held a meeting, and the process of fraudulently adding and removing votes began,” he said.

“The data from the EC’s website shows that from December 17 to January 14, the BJP, through 937 booth-level agents, submitted applications to add 211 names and remove 5,694 votes. Meanwhile, the Congress party, through 110 BLAs, submitted applications to add 185 names and remove two names,” he claimed.

The Rajasthan Congress chief said his party will not allow this “murder of democracy” in the state.