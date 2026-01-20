Rajasthan govt delaying panchayat raj, civic polls in name of 'One State, One Election': Congress

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-led state government of deliberately delaying panchayati raj and urban local body elections under the guise of "One State, One Election".

The party alleged that the move has stalled grassroots development and undermined democratic processes whereas the BJP state president Madan Rathore said that delimitation process is carried out strictly by the Election Commission without any political interference.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said elections could not be held in several panchayat samitis and zila parishads as their terms were still valid till December 2026, making the concept of simultaneous elections "impractical".

He alleged that despite the lapse of official deadlines, the final publication of ward delimitation lists had not been completed in any district, which had in turn stalled the preparation of electoral rolls.

"This clearly shows that the state government has no intention of conducting panchayat elections," Dotasra said.

The Congress leader claimed that the Centre had withheld nearly Rs 3,000 crore in funds to Rajasthan due to the non-conduct of panchayat elections, and alleged that the state government was now attempting to rush the process in violation of rules.

He further alleged political interference in the delimitation process and accused the BJP leadership of attempting to influence electoral outcomes by delaying the finalisation of ward boundaries.

Rathore launched attack on Dotasra, saying he "speaks before thinking", which is why his statements have become "low-level and unparliamentary."

He alleged that the language used by Dotasra reflected political frustration and desperation, adding that a responsible public representative should exercise restraint in public discourse.

Responding to Congress allegations on panchayat and district council delimitation, Rathore said the process is carried out strictly by the Election Commission without any political interference. He claimed Congress had a history of politicising delimitation and accused the party of fearing defeat in upcoming elections.