Rajasthan police arrests five for alleged OMR sheet manipulation in 2018 exams

JAIPUR: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested five people for their alleged role in manipulating OMR sheets in several recruitment examinations conducted in 2018, including the Agricultural Supervisor and Anganwadi Women Supervisor exams.

Addressing the media, Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said, “Five accused have been arrested. In some cases, marks that should have been as low as two were altered to 225. Those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring fairness acted dishonestly. After the selection board received complaints, a committee was formed, and the accused were also members of that committee.”

According to the SOG, Vinod Kumar Gaud and Shadan Khan were arrested first. Based on information obtained during their interrogation, three more accused were later arrested. Both Gaud and Khan were employees of Raghav Limited, the firm that was assigned OMR scanning work for examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in 2018.

An FIR in the case was registered at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow in January 2025.

The arrests come at a time when there is widespread discontent in Rajasthan over the Class IV recruitment examination, with several candidates alleging tampering of OMR sheets after the exams and pointing to unusually high cut-off marks.