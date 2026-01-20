Search for terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar enters day three; several detained

JAMMU: Several individuals were detained for questioning as a massive search operation to flush out terrorists entered the third day in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The operation was launched in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt on Sunday, leading to a gunfight that left one paratrooper dead and seven others injured, primarily due to splinter injuries caused by a sudden grenade attack from the hiding terrorists.

The terrorists escaped deep into the forest area, but their well-fortified hideout, packed with a large quantity of winter stock, including eatables, blankets and utensils, was busted.

Senior officers, including Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti and Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu, R Gopala Krishna Rao, also reached the encounter scene and are currently camping there along with several army officers to supervise the operation.

Meanwhile, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held here to pay tributes to the slain Special Force Commando, Havildar Gajendra Singh, in Jammu on Tuesday morning.