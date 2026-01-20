Seven killed in 20 days as tiger attacks spike in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The escalating crisis of human wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand has taken a grim turn, with a sharp spike in fatal tiger attacks eclipsing earlier concerns over bear encounters.

The state has recorded seven human deaths due to wildlife encounters in January alone, four of which are directly attributed to tigers.

The surge signals a worrying trend following a year marked by heavy losses. In 2025, the state reported 68 deaths from human wildlife interactions, with an alarming 488 people sustaining injuries, along with extensive losses to livestock and crops.

While bear attacks had dominated concern over the past six months, officials are now grappling with increased aggression from big cats.

According to sources in the Forest Department, the anticipated decline in bear attacks owing to lower temperatures and hibernation has not fully materialised, but attention has now shifted decisively to tigers.