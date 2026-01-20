Seven killed in 20 days as tiger attacks spike in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The escalating crisis of human wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand has taken a grim turn, with a sharp spike in fatal tiger attacks eclipsing earlier concerns over bear encounters.
The state has recorded seven human deaths due to wildlife encounters in January alone, four of which are directly attributed to tigers.
The surge signals a worrying trend following a year marked by heavy losses. In 2025, the state reported 68 deaths from human wildlife interactions, with an alarming 488 people sustaining injuries, along with extensive losses to livestock and crops.
While bear attacks had dominated concern over the past six months, officials are now grappling with increased aggression from big cats.
According to sources in the Forest Department, the anticipated decline in bear attacks owing to lower temperatures and hibernation has not fully materialised, but attention has now shifted decisively to tigers.
In just the first 20 days of this month, four people were killed in tiger attacks across sensitive areas, including the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Ramnagar and the Terai East Forest Division. Leopard attacks have claimed two more lives a woman in the Nainital Forest Division and another person in Bada Gaon in Pauri.
A comparison with last year underlines the gravity of the current situation. In 2023, tiger attacks resulted in 12 deaths and five injuries. Leopard attacks were even deadlier, causing 19 deaths and injuring 102 people over the year.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ranjan Mishra acknowledged the heightened risk and issued an urgent advisory to residents living along forest fringes.
“This period coincides with the tiger’s breeding season, making them potentially more territorial and aggressive,” Mishra said. “We strongly advise residents to avoid entering forests unless absolutely necessary.”
He outlined basic precautions for essential travel: “If you must venture out, ensure you move in groups, make noise to alert wildlife to your presence, and take every possible safety measure.”
The Forest Department said intensified awareness drives and protective measures are being rolled out across vulnerable districts to prevent further loss of life.