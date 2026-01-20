SP chief Akhilesh links rising gold, silver prices to BJP's 'new economic concept of corruption'

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the sharp rise in gold and silver prices was due to the "corrupt BJP's new economic concept" of converting ill-gotten gains in the form of cash into precious metals.

In a post in Hindi on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, unlike normal economic principles, rising prices of these metals were leading to higher demand rather than curbing it, and termed it "solidification of corruption" under the BJP rule.

"The corrupt BJP's new economic concept.

Solidification of corruption = Converting money earned through corrupt means, in the form of liquid cash, into precious metals.

The solidification of corruption is a new economic concept under BJP rule, where a rise in price does not decrease demand, but rather increases it.

This increased demand then leads to a further increase in price," Yadav said.

The SP chief alleged that the surge in the prices of precious metals had serious social consequences, leading to a rise in incidents of theft, burglary, robbery, and snatching in homes, neighbourhoods, shops and markets, and requiring additional security forces.