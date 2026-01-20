Teen killed, three injured as luxury car crashes on Noida elevated road

NOIDA: A 19-year-old student was killed and three other teenagers were injured when their luxury sedan crashed on the Bhangel elevated road here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Sector 49 police station area when the four friends were travelling in a Jaguar.

According to the police, the car driver tried to overtake a truck but lost control, resulting in the vehicle getting crushed between the truck and the road divider.

The impact of the collision completely mangled the driver's side of the car.

The deceased has been identified as Falak Ahmad (19). The injured are Ansh (19), Ayush Bhati (17) and Neel Panwar (18). All four were students and residents of Gautam Budh Nagar district.

"The injured were taken to a hospital and are said to be out of danger, the police said.

They said the identity of the person behind the wheel at the time of the crash is yet to be established.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the families of the victims have been informed.

The truck driver fled the spot after the crash and efforts are underway to trace him, the police added.