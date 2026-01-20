'Where is the election? Are they playing Big Boss?': Congress takes swipe at BJP after new party chief declared

Asked about the development at a press conference here, Khera said, "Where is the election? Why do you even call it an election.

You announce the president first and then say there will be an election, and then there is no election.

"Gyanesh Kumar wants to resign in protest; he has no role, he can't even influence, he can't even manipulate anything," Khera quipped tongue-in-cheek.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Nabin is his "boss" in party matters, Khera said, "They can keep playing games among themselves. Sometimes Mohan Bhagwat becomes someone's boss, sometimes Modi becomes someone's boss. We don't care about the tears of seers and are playing boss-boss."

Khera's remarks were in reference to the row over authorities allegedly stopping Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

"Is Bigg Boss game being played here. What is this? The biggest boss of Hindu dharma is shedding tears and they are busy playing Bigg Boss," Khera said, targeting the BJP.

Nabin became the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born.

The low-profile and unassuming Nabin had resigned as the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government after he was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14.