Will step in if air passengers get exploited: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would interfere with the “unpredictable fluctuations” in airfares and flagged the exorbitant rise during festivals.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the exorbitant rise of airfares by airlines as “exploitation” and asked the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their replies to a PIL seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the unpredictable fluctuations in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

The SC listed the matter for further hearing on February 23 after Kaushik sought time to file a reply on behalf of the Centre.