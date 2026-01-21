After Gujarat, Rajasthan set to bring Disturbed Areas legislation, draws opposition flak

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government is set to introduce a draft Disturbed Areas legislation, aiming to become the second state in the country after Gujarat to bring such a law into force. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting of the CM Bhajanlal Sharma-led government on Wednesday.

Under the proposed legislation, the state government will have the authority to declare certain localities as “disturbed areas.” Once notified, restrictions can be imposed, including a ban on the buying and selling of immovable property for up to three years. During this period, the entire locality can be brought under the ambit of the legislation. The bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The government has said the law is intended to prevent communal tensions arising from population imbalance and the concentration of a particular community in specific areas. Officials argue that unchecked migration and property transactions in sensitive localities often lead to social unrest, which the legislation seeks to prevent.

A press conference at the Chief Minister’s Office after the cabinet meeting was jointly addressed by Industries and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara. The ministers said the cabinet had approved the draft Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said, “situations of population imbalance adversely affect public order, harmony, and the community character of peaceful coexistence.” He said that during riots and incidents of mob violence, permanent residents in such areas are often forced to sell their properties at distress prices.

He said, “Under the proposed law, once an area is declared disturbed, the transfer of immovable property will be considered invalid and void without prior permission from the competent authority. Property transfers will be permitted only after obtaining such approval.”